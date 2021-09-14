Another Catch-22 with Afghan visas
I completely agree with Elise Martel's Sept. 13 op-ed, "The worst Catch-22 of all for Afghans who helped Americans." A related Catch-22 is for former interpreters who cannot apply for a Priority 2 visa if they are eligible for an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa. A former interpreter I am trying to help could not obtain an employment verification letter from his successor company, L3Harris Technologies. I followed up and was advised the company no longer has any records of its Afghan employees.
