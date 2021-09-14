CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on Dawn of Drones, DSAW Continues! Being Part of a Culture of Safety

By Miriam McNabb
DRONELIFE
 8 days ago

Join us Wednesday morning, September 15 at 11 am ET, as the Dawn of Drones Podcast continues our month-long homage to UAS/AAM industry “Movers and Shakers.”. It’s the FAA’s National Drone Safety Awareness Week – join Dawn and guests Patricia Mathes, Manager, National FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) and Dave Kraus FAA Industry Lead & CEO/Founder of Influential Drones as we talk about their various lines of effort to increase a safety culture in drones and how they otherwise work to support the drone industry!

dronelife.com

Comments / 0

freightwaves.com

A true safety culture gives everyone a voice

We’ve seen them all over the place, companies slapping a nice-sounding safety message on their trailers. When a company claims safety to be its top priority, we trust their word to be golden. But are these carriers actually adhering to their mission statements? Only they can answer that question. Robert...
ECONOMY
MidJersey.News

FAA Drone Safety Awareness Week Starts Today

Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and our third-annual Drone Safety Awareness Week helps ensure drone operators understand that they are pilots who must fly safely. As part of the agency’s education efforts, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will...
ELECTRONICS
DRONELIFE

Register and Mark Your Drones! Drone Safety Awareness Week

It’s TUESDAY of Drone Safety Awareness Week! Today after 8:00 am, Dave Krause of Influential Drones and volunteer FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) Industry Member is joined by Dawn Zoldi of P3 Tech Consulting in a DroneLife.com 2-minute highlight reel of Tuesday’s National Drone Safety Awareness Week Topic: “Safe Flyers Register and Mark Their Drones.” #FlySafe.
ELECTRONICS
DRONELIFE

“Medicine from the Sky”: ANRA Continues to Develop Drone Delivery Framework in India

ANRA Delivers ‘Medicine From The Sky’ in India. ANRA Technologies has announced its participation in India’s ‘Medicine From The Sky’ initiative. The project was spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the India government Information Technology Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank of the Government of India, and emergency and healthcare management services provider HealthNet Global.
SOFTWARE
DRONELIFE

Remote ID, Ops Over People – Know the Rules: Today for National Drone Safety Awareness Week!

New regulations on Remote ID for drones and operations over people have been published recently – how will you make sure you understand the new rules before you fly? Today for National Drone Safety Awareness Week: Safe Flyers Know the Rules! DRONELIFE has teamed up with Dawn Zoldi of P3Tech Consulting and Dave Krause, volunteer FAAST member and co-founder of Influential Drones to bring you a brief 2 -3 minute video on an important safety topic every day. You can check out these videos right here in the article you’ll find every day, or on our DRONELIFE TV YouTube channel.
ELECTRONICS
DRONELIFE

Drone Safety Awareness Week Weekend Edition: Get Out and Fly!

Everybody wants to fly – and licensed pilots need to help promote safe flight and fun in their communities. To finish up National Drone Safety Awareness Week, the Weekend Edition: Safe Flyers Share the Sky, Get Out and Fly! DRONELIFE has teamed up with Dawn Zoldi of P3Tech Consulting and Dave Krause, volunteer FAAST member and co-founder of Influential Drones to bring you a brief 2 -3 minute video on an important safety topic every day. You can check out these videos right here in the article you’ll find every day, or on our DRONELIFE TV YouTube channel.
ELECTRONICS
DRONELIFE

Collision Avoidance Between Drones and Manned Aviation: Iris Automation and Becker Avionics

Collsion avoidance between manned and unmanned aircraft is critical. Now, Becker Avionics and drone collison avoidance developer Iris Automation to enhance general pilot aviation safety. Globally-renowned aviation supplier Becker Avionics has partnered with commercial drone safety innovator Iris Automation in order to increase situational awareness of general aviation pilots and...
ELECTRONICS
