This Week on Dawn of Drones, DSAW Continues! Being Part of a Culture of Safety

New regulations on Remote ID for drones and operations over people have been published recently – how will you make sure you understand the new rules before you fly? Today for National Drone Safety Awareness Week: Safe Flyers Know the Rules! DRONELIFE has teamed up with Dawn Zoldi of P3Tech Consulting and Dave Krause, volunteer FAAST member and co-founder of Influential Drones to bring you a brief 2 -3 minute video on an important safety topic every day. You can check out these videos right here in the article you’ll find every day, or on our DRONELIFE TV YouTube channel.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO