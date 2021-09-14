This Week on Dawn of Drones, DSAW Continues! Being Part of a Culture of Safety
Join us Wednesday morning, September 15 at 11 am ET, as the Dawn of Drones Podcast continues our month-long homage to UAS/AAM industry “Movers and Shakers.”. It’s the FAA’s National Drone Safety Awareness Week – join Dawn and guests Patricia Mathes, Manager, National FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) and Dave Kraus FAA Industry Lead & CEO/Founder of Influential Drones as we talk about their various lines of effort to increase a safety culture in drones and how they otherwise work to support the drone industry!dronelife.com
Comments / 0