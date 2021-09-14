CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What should the Falcons do at left guard heading in to Week 2?

By Kevin Knight
The Falcoholic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think it’s fair to say that expectations were low for the Atlanta Falcons offensive line heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia, after all, had the #2 pass rush in the NFL by pressure rate in 2020 and featured a fearsome interior led by All-Pro Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Atlanta, on the other hand, was starting two new players on their offensive line: second-year center Matt Hennessy, and rookie third-rounder Jalen Mayfield.

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Here are some Falcons links to get your Wednesday morning rolling. Other than our collective ability to power through a Monday morning after the disaster on Sunday afternoon, we learned five things about the Atlanta Falcons after their drubbing against the Philadelphia Eagles. A looming question at left guard. If...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
USA Today

Falcons vs Eagles: Who do the experts like in Week 1?

The Falcons opened up the NFL season as 3.5-point favorites over the Eagles in Week 1. It isn’t just the odds that favor Atlanta, though, as most of the top NFL sites seem like the Falcons on Sunday. Since the start of the 2015 season, the team has won just two season openers (2015 and 2017).
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons fans should watch these five week one games

We are less than one week away from finally having Atlanta Falcons football back after what felt to be an endless off-season. The season couldn’t get here soon enough for fans excited to get back in the stands and have a piece of normalcy back. While everything remains in flux...
NFL
arcamax.com

What time is it? Tom Brady knows it's Falcons week.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady knows it’s time to play the Atlanta Falcons. And by the look of the digital clock on his computer screen behind him, which reads 3:28, it’s also time (again) to remind the Bucs’ NFC rival of the deficit Brady rallied the Patriots from to win Super Bowl 51.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Falcoholic#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Giants#Bucs
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Eagles: Hat tips & head-scratchers

I’ve seen a lot of nauseating Atlanta Falcons openers, but this one might just top the list. Manhandled at home by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Falcons looked unprepared and sloppy for the majority of their first game of the 2021 NFL season. It’s a new regime, sure, but a lot...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: Team remains healthy on Wednesday

We’re a few days away from the Atlanta Falcons first road game of the season, as they travel to Florida and face the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the team back at practice on Wednesday, we got our first look at where they stand health wise as we inch closer to Sunday’s game.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons stock linemen on practice squad ahead of Week 2

After the trenches proved to be Atlanta’s biggest trouble spot in a veritable ocean of trouble spots during Week 1’s tilt against the Eagles, the Falcons went out and addressed both lines. Sort of. After we saw reports that the Falcons had cut three practice squad players yesterday, the team...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Patience will be necessary as Falcons climb back from abyss

In the movie A Bug’s Life (Pixar’s riff on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai), an intrepid ant is tasked by his colony to find a team of warriors to help ward off the evil grasshoppers who steal their crop every season. Flick, as you’d recall, ventures into the bug downtown to find out what’s what and stumbles upon a team of circus performers.
NFL
USA Today

Eagles vs. Falcons: What went right and what went wrong in 32-6 Week 1 win

The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a positive start to their 2021 season, dominating the Atlanta Falcons in 32-6 road victory Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s what went right and what went wrong in Week 1. What went wrong. Not much except a mountain of penalties that can’t be duplicated...
NFL
The Falcoholic

What is the defining moment of the Falcons-Buccaneers rivalry?

It’s Wednesday, so it’s time to start looking ahead to Sunday’s game. There’s very little in the way of optimistic feelings about this Falcons team against the defending Super Bowl champions, so let’s start the rivalry week with a look back. Tampa Bay is the weirdest competitor in the NFC...
NFL
SF

Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real?

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles put up dominant performances in Week 1, but which club will continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday? Philadelphia enters the second week of the season flying high after holding the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest, while seeing their second-year quarterback take strides forward in the win. Meanwhile, the 49ers offense got off to a strong start with their dual-quarterback system with the hopes their defense can continue it's ascendancy despite missing a few key components.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Fantasy football preview: Week 2

Greetings, Falcoholics! The Atlanta Falcons got off to a rough start last week, falling at home to the Philadelphia Eagles 6-32. This obviously didn’t translate well to the fantasy football world, as practically every Falcons’ player finished below their projected fantasy outcome. Although it seems unlikely, hopefully things change in Week 2 as the team travels south and faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first divisional matchup of the 2021 season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Being fully prepared for the Buccaneers will be tough for the Falcons

College football coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant once stated “It’s not the will to win that matters. Everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.”. For Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, the one team that practiced the principle of preparedness in week one against the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy