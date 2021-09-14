CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3808; (P) 1.3829; (R1) 1.3862;. GBP/USD’s break of 1.3890 suggests resumption of rise from 1.3601. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3982 resistance next. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3725 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.3570/3601 support zone instead.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0802; (P) 1.0844; (R1) 1.0872; …. EUR/CHF’s break of 1.0837 support suggests that rebound from 1.0694 has completed at 1.0936. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for retesting 1.0694 low. Break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149. On the upside, break of 1.0936 will resume the rebound to 1.0985 resistance instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces solid support at 1.3600 – UOB

Cable risks a deeper pullback to the 1.3600 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner within a 1.3641/1.3692 range yesterday before closing largely unchanged at 1.3661 (+0.03%). Despite the quiet price actions, the underlying tone appears to have weakened and break of the 1.3640 support appears likely. Barring a surge in downward momentum, the August’s low near 1.3600 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3685 followed 1.3715.”
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Moved Into A Bearish Zone Below 1.3720

The British Pound started a fresh decline from well above 1.3800 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair even traded below the 1.3720 level to move into a bearish zone. A low was formed near 1.3640 and the pair settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Recently, there was a minor recovery wave above 1.3660. There was a break above a key bearish trend line at 1.3665 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief

The embattled Chinese property company Evergrande’s main unit, Hengda Real Estate, has said it will make a bond interest payment Thursday after private negotiations with bondholders. That has eased fears of widespread market disruption, and boosted riskier assets such as stocks and currencies like the British Pound, despite concerns that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#Usd#Gbp#Daily Pivots
actionforex.com

Sentiments Stabilized after Selloff, Downside Prospect for Weak Sterling

Risk sentiment appears to have stabilized in Asia a bit. The steep fall in Nikkei was just a post-holiday catch up. Yen and Swiss Franc are digesting gains but remain the strongest for the week. Sterling is indeed the worst performing so far, worse than even commodity currencies. Selling in European crosses is clearly weighing on the Pound. Overall, the markets could turn cautious for today, as bigger risk of FOMC meeting just lies ahead on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7225; (P) 0.7247; (R1) 0.7273;. With 0.7320 minor resistance intact, fall from 0.7277 is still in progress. Deeper decline would be seen to retest 0.7105 low first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7320 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1734; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1770 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1945.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: The Trend is Your Friend

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD sell-off accelerated in the overnight session as global tensions about Evergrande coupled with higher gas prices rose. The pair declined to a low of 1.3656, which was the lowest level since August 23rd. This price was almost 2% below the highest level this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The FOMC and the BOE both have meetings this week which could create volatility in GBP/USD!. For the Pound this week, it’s going to be all about the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. (See our complete BOE preview here). Last week, the UK released a string of data. The claimant count for August was much better than expected at -58,600 vs -7,800 in July. The employment data has been improving since February. Headline CPI for August was 3.2% YoY vs 2.9% expected and 2% in July. This was the highest reading since March 2012. However, consumers in the UK didn’t show up in August, as the headline print was -0.9% MoM vs +0.5% expected and -2.8% in July. In April, this reading was +9.2% and hasn’t returned to positive territory since. So, with this data in mind, will be BOE decide to taper this week? Not likely. With the furlough program terminating at the end of September, some most likely won’t be spending as much, creating an even worse retails sales print. At the very least, the BOE will want to see how the end of the furlough plays out in the economic data for October before they do anything. And although at the last meeting members split 4/4 as to whether the economy met minimum criteria for an increase in rates, any tapering would likely happen at the November meeting rather than this week’s meeting.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above mid-1.3600s

GBP/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day and dropped to multi-week lows. Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off impulse in the markets boosted the safe-haven USD. The FOMC decision should provide a fresh directional impetus ahead of the BoE on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 0/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach the support at -2/8.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.3721

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key levels specified were reached that day. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time today only. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.3721 or 1.3765.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Falls Through Trendline

The US dollar’s rally across the board puts the sterling on the defense. The pair has been climbing along a rising trendline. Then it met stiff selling pressure in the daily supply zone near 1.3900. An initial fall below 1.3800 indicated a lack of conviction in the rebound after a repeatedly overbought RSI.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a potential short-term reversal pattern on Cable, but this could shape up to be a range play also. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. U.K. consumer inflation expectations up from 2.4% to 2.7%. Upcoming...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches below 1.3800

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate passed the support of the 1.3800 level on Thursday. However, at the 1.3765 level the rate stopped its decline without reaching the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point. Moreover, the 1.3765 has not been acting as support during September. On Friday, the currency...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY eases from three-day tops, still well bid above mid-151.00s

The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted GBP/JPY to gain traction on Friday. Disappointing UK Retail Sales acted as a headwind for the GBP and kept a lid on any further gains. The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session, albeit...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Mode For Now

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900 (September high). Add a stop-loss at 1.3795. Set a sell-stop at 1.3795 and a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards in the overnight session as traders continued to reflect on the strong UK inflation and mixed US production numbers. The pair rose to a high of 1.3853, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 1.3790.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Significant Resistance Above

The British pound has rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday but continues to see a lot of resistance at a major downtrend line. The downtrend line has been like a brick wall for this market, as we have seen several attempts to break to the upside but only to see failure yet again. That being said, it is not as if xthe market is falling apart either, it is just simply a matter of trying to build up the necessary momentum to go higher.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 15 Sep 2021 00:42GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3913 - Tue's 1-month high. 1.3891 - Prev. Sep high (3rd). 1.3830 - Tue's Asian low (now res). 1.3754 - Last Thur's low. 1.3727 - Sep 08 low. GBP/USD - 1.3807.. The pound moved narrowly in Asia n caught...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy