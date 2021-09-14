Disney on Ice coming to Kent Oct. 27-Nov. 1 at ShoWare Center

Disney on Ice will present Dream Big during a nine-show run Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The story features Miguel as he aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti; Anna and Elsa save their kingdom; and the Disney princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. The moments are filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe.