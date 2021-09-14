RIT receives $3M donations in patents, annual award for students

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Graduate students at RIT will have more opportunities thanks to one of the state's top researchers. Dr. Russell W. Bessette announce a donation of two patents and the creation of Dr. Russell and Melissa Bessette Award for Doctoral Student Excellence, a $3.05 million bequest from which funding will be awarded annually as part of the recruitment or at any point during a doctoral student’s enrollment at RIT.