CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrietta, NY

RIT receives $3M donations in patents, annual award for students

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Graduate students at RIT will have more opportunities thanks to one of the state's top researchers. Dr. Russell W. Bessette announce a donation of two patents and the creation of Dr. Russell and Melissa Bessette Award for Doctoral Student Excellence, a $3.05 million bequest from which funding will be awarded annually as part of the recruitment or at any point during a doctoral student’s enrollment at RIT.

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, NY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rit#3m#Graduate Students#Patents#Charity#Whec
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy