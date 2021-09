A dozen alleged New York mobsters have been arrested by the FBI, including a suspected boss of the Colombo crime family. The arrests were made as part of an FBI investigation into alleged healthcare fraud and union corruption that relied on recorded conversations. NBC4 reports that Andrew "Mush" Russo, the 87-year-old alleged boss of the Colombo crime family, and an underboss, Benjamin "Benji" Castellazzo, were among those arrested. The FBI is still seeking one more defendant, who is still at large. Of the dozen people arrested, nine are suspected members of the Colombo crime family, and one is allegedly...

