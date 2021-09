The U.S. criminal justice system is designed to keep the nation safe from harm and to “deliver justice to all.” Criminal justice professionals work hard to safeguard Americans, protect U.S. borders, and deliver justice to criminals who have gone against the law. It carries great importance, and is constantly changing as our country’s demands and policies evolve. Right now, the nation is in need of criminal justice professionals. All facets of the field – corrections, courts, law enforcement, psychology, security, administration – could benefit from fresh, trained, and qualified individuals who want to get involved.

