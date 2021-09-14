CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Romelu Lukaku fine header to put Chelsea in front against Zenit

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all knew our best crossers would enjoy a player such as Romelu Lukaku leading Chelsea’s attacking line, and César Azpilicueta is one of them! A great cross from the captain reaches the no.9 at the far post, and Big Rom puts a nice touch on the ball with a header to open the scoring for the Blues at the 69th minute of the match.

