CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Helping an Anxious Friend

News Break
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I had a panic attack, I was standing in front of my entire French class. A flimsy pink poster was between my fingers. My gaze drifted across a room full of my fellow fifteen and sixteen-year-olds, hoping to find a familiar face. I inhaled deeply, then exhaled — uttering a prayer as I did so.

original.newsbreak.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Tricycle

If Your Kids are Anxious about Back to School & How to Help

I can still remember not being able to sleep the night before the first day of school. The curiosity about my new teacher, the smell of fresh pencils and paper, and the excitement of being back among classmates—it all thrilled me. As a mom, I’d love to feel the same thrill for my own kids. Part of me does, but as the first day nears, that excitement is tinged with the realization that the pandemic is still in the mix.
KIDS
calmsage.com

Better Parenting 101: From An Anxious To A Confident Parent

Becoming a parent is one of the happiest moments of our life. Those tiny hands take our hearts away before we even know it. Our children become our entire world. There is nothing beyond and above them. Isn’t it?. Well, that’s the initial stage. In most parents anxiety starts to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ladders

Are you anxious and sweaty? That’s so sexy!

You don’t usually think of breaking into a cold sweat as making you more desirable to a potential mate, but a new study says anxiety may actually make you more attractive. Apparently, anxiety breaks the usual rules when it comes to the laws of attraction. Not only do potential romantic partners see nervous people as more attractive and interesting, but they also see that anxious behavior as an indicator that the nervous person is attracted to them. Even nervous sweating was found to add to a person’s appeal in the study, published in January 2020 in Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Gpa
KATU.com

Oregon woman helps friend's 8-year-old daughter orphaned by COVID

Jennifer DeSantis said these last few weeks have been like living in a nightmare and she just wants to wake up. "I don’t think anyone truly understands it, until it hits them like this," she said. The Forest Grove mother just lost her childhood best friend, Josie, last month to...
OREGON STATE
News4Jax.com

Study finds suicide attempts among girls increased during pandemic

September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month and, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, girls between the ages of 12 and 17 years old appeared to be most at risk during the pandemic. In fact, data shows suspected suicide attempts during February and March...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy