Chiefs try on different helmets during visit to Kansas City fire station

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs traded in football helmets for helmets from the Kansas City Fire Department Tuesday afternoon. Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and linebacker Ben Niemann left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and traveled the 3 miles to Kansas City fire station 39. The station is home to Pumper 39, Truck 13 and Medic 39. The emergency responders stationed there serve Arrowhead and surrounding neighborhoods.

