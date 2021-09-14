Woodbury teen charged for fatal crash involving 4 other teens

Sep 14, 2021

The 17-year-old driver of a vehicle that crashed so violently in Woodbury that it split in half, killing one passenger and seriously injuring three others, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Kyle S. Hollister, of Woodbury, was charged Sept. 10 via juvenile petition in Washington County District Court. He was behind the wheel of a car that crashed on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury on March 13.

Four teenage passengers were in the vehicle with Hollister, on their way to a McDonald's to get Shamrock Shakes. That's when Hollister allegedly intentionally sped over a bump in the road at nearly double the speed limit, causing the vehicle to crash.

According to the court document, Hollister was driving an estimated 76 mph in a 40 mph zone when he hit the bump in the road. The rear of the vehicle began to rotate clockwise once the car landed, with the passenger side of the vehicle striking a tree trunk and split the car in half.

"The impact was significant enough it severed the rear of the vehicle. The front of the Honda continued northbound in the grass rotating clockwise and coming to final rest against another tree. The rear of the vehicle ejected the three occupants into the roadway and sidewalk as it traveling in northwestern direction," the juvenile petition says.

Officers arrived to find a debris-covered scene, with the front and back of the vehicle located about 20 yards apart. Dead at the scene was 18-year-old Garrett Bumgarner. Three other teenage passengers were seriously injured and transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for a myriad of injuries.

The charging document notes that police spoke to the victims, some of whom said Hollister was showing off and driving recklessly when he intentionally hit the bump in the road on Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Lane.

A State Patrol crash reconstruction determined the following:

"Hollister was operating the motor vehicle in reckless manner and at high rate of speed on the roadway. Hollister intentionally and willfully left the northbound traffic lane to 'get air' over bump in the right tum lane. In doing so, Hollister’s vehicle came down and he was unable to control it."

Hollister suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury for evaluation. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said.