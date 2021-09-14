CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Woodbury teen charged for fatal crash involving 4 other teens

By Joe Nelson
 6 days ago
Sep 14, 2021

The 17-year-old driver of a vehicle that crashed so violently in Woodbury that it split in half, killing one passenger and seriously injuring three others, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Kyle S. Hollister, of Woodbury, was charged Sept. 10 via juvenile petition in Washington County District Court. He was behind the wheel of a car that crashed on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury on March 13.

Four teenage passengers were in the vehicle with Hollister, on their way to a McDonald's to get Shamrock Shakes. That's when Hollister allegedly intentionally sped over a bump in the road at nearly double the speed limit, causing the vehicle to crash.

According to the court document, Hollister was driving an estimated 76 mph in a 40 mph zone when he hit the bump in the road. The rear of the vehicle began to rotate clockwise once the car landed, with the passenger side of the vehicle striking a tree trunk and split the car in half.

"The impact was significant enough it severed the rear of the vehicle. The front of the Honda continued northbound in the grass rotating clockwise and coming to final rest against another tree. The rear of the vehicle ejected the three occupants into the roadway and sidewalk as it traveling in northwestern direction," the juvenile petition says.

Officers arrived to find a debris-covered scene, with the front and back of the vehicle located about 20 yards apart. Dead at the scene was 18-year-old Garrett Bumgarner. Three other teenage passengers were seriously injured and transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for a myriad of injuries.

The charging document notes that police spoke to the victims, some of whom said Hollister was showing off and driving recklessly when he intentionally hit the bump in the road on Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Lane.

A State Patrol crash reconstruction determined the following:

"Hollister was operating the motor vehicle in reckless manner and at high rate of speed on the roadway. Hollister intentionally and willfully left the northbound traffic lane to 'get air' over bump in the right tum lane. In doing so, Hollister’s vehicle came down and he was unable to control it."

Hollister suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury for evaluation. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said.

Comments / 8

 

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

An ATV driver was killed in Douglas County Sunday after the vehicle rolled over while making a turn. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report of an ATV crash at around 8 p.m. The crash happened on County Road 36 Northeast at Hardwood Road Northeast in Spruce Hill Township.
May bomb threat at south metro school traced to Lakeville area kid

A bomb threat earlier this year that was directed at Lakeville South High School has been traced to a computer belonging to a kid in the Lakeville area. Months of investigation led by Lakeville Police Department and the Europe Division of the FBI resulted in police being provided with the IP address to a residence in the "Lakeville area community" where the device in which the threat was emailed to school staff members on May 20, 2021.
Man missing in northeastern Minnesota has been found

A man reported missing in northeastern Minnesota on Monday has been found safe. The Cloquet Police Department said just before 1:40 p.m. that the man, who suffers from dementia and has directional challenges, has been located and is safe. The original story is below. Officials in northeastern Minnesota are looking...
Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

A crash in Wabasha County Saturday afternoon killed a motorcyclist. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Highway 42 at County Road 14 in Highland Township at around 1:58 p.m. A straight truck was traveling west on County Road 14 when the vehicles collided at...
St. Paul PD takes over quadruple killing probe after it emerged they died in Minnesota

The St. Paul Police Department said Monday the four Minnesotans who were found dead in a Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field had been fatally shot in St. Paul. This discovery has prompted the SPPD to assume the lead role in investigating the killings of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul; and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.
Brooklyn Park man arrested after half-brother's body found at bottom of cliff in California

A Minneapolis man was found dead Sept. 12 in California and his half-brother from Brooklyn Park is in custody for probable cause murder. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were requested for a welfare check at 11:15 p.m. on the 37000 block of North Highway 1 in Westport after the 39-year-old Brooklyn Park man allegedly sent threatening text messages to family members.
St. Louis Park Nordic ski coach killed while biking near Carver

The co-head coach of the St. Louis Park Nordic ski team died when he was struck by a car while biking near Carver. John Dyste, 66, of Carver, was struck by a car on County Road 11 at County Road 40 at 1:34 p.m. on Aug. 31. He died in the hospital two weeks later, on Sept. 8, of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said on Sept. 17.
