These 11 Candid Photos Show What Life Was Like In Detroit In The 1940s

Whether you’re a history buff or simply a Detroit local who’s passionate about the area, there’s something fascinating about taking a glimpse at days gone by here in the Motor City. Our city and its surrounding towns are rich with history and unique contributions to society, no matter which era we examine. Today, we’ll explore a handful of photos that depict Metro Detroit during the 1940s: a time of conflict and cultural change.

1. This photo by Milton Brooks, which won the 1942 Pulitzer Prize for Photography, shows Ford River Rouge plant workers attacking a man who broke the picket line during the 1941 United Auto Workers strike.

2. We Detroiters sure do love our sports, and this passion extends back for generations. This photo shows the Detroit Red Wings in a hockey match against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1942 Stanley Cup Finals.

3. This 1942 scene shows United States Army tanks during production at the Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant, which was commissioned in conjunction with Chrysler.

4. Members of America’s only Office of Civil Defense “womens’ fire watcher unit,” based in Detroit, stand atop a building during their shift.

5. The photo might be blurry, but we can almost hear the marching band in this 1949 capture from a University of Michigan football game.

6. Traffic has always been an unfortunate and stressful reality of life here in the Motor City, and this photo serves as proof.

7. You might be familiar with Garland Manufacturing Company, a Detroit-based organization that helped produce equipment for United States military members during the second World War.

8. Oak Grove Trailer Park, situated on the outskirts of the Motor City, primarily housed defense workers during the war. This photo from 1941 shows residents taking care of chores in the on-site laundry room.

9. Detroit’s Packard Motor Car Company also played a role in producing equipment for the war effort. This capture from the spring of 1941 shows two employees hard at work constructing pieces for Navy torpedo boats.

10. Does the name Hank Greenberg ring a bell? The former Detroit Tiger, shown here at bat in 1940, primarily played as a first baseman and remains iconic for his strength and slugging prowess.

11. Longtime Detroiters and their loved ones might have memories of visiting Kern’s Department Store, which remained in operation from 1883 until 1959.

