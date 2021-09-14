These 11 Candid Photos Show What Life Was Like In Detroit In The 1940s
By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
7 days ago
Whether you’re a history buff or simply a Detroit local who’s passionate about the area, there’s something fascinating about taking a glimpse at days gone by here in the Motor City. Our city and its surrounding towns are rich with history and unique contributions to society, no matter which era we examine. Today, we’ll explore a handful of photos that depict Metro Detroit during the 1940s: a time of conflict and cultural change.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Do any of these fascinating and historical photos of Detroit bring up memories or remind you of family pictures? We’re always delighted to hear from you, so share your own Motor City memories and vintage photos with us by leaving a Facebook comment. Or, if you’d like to recommend a must-visit modern destination in Detroit, fill out our nomination form here.
Can’t get enough of these awesome vintage photographs? You’ll want to check out these early 20th century photos of Detroit.
