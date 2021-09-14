Ballin’ on a budget: Grab an 11th Gen Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook for $299
Looking for a new Chromebook that looks and feels like a flagship but doesn’t cost premium money? Today is your lucky day. Best Buy carries a low-end model of the popular Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook that features enough bells and whistles to consider itself somewhere between the “Plus” and “Premium” tiers. It doesn’t have the backlit keyboard that you’ll find on the Core i3 model but other than that, it has the same screen, build quality, and ports as its more powerful counterpart, and today, you can score one on the cheap.chromeunboxed.com
