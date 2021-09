The first official season of the Kyra Elzy era is under a couple of months away, and now we know the opponents that the Kentucky Women’s Basketball squad will go up against. On Wednesday afternoon, the WBB team announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The non-conference slate begins on Nov. 4 with a home exhibition game against Lee University. The first regular-season game is against Presbyterian College on Nov. 9.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO