How to open multiple instances of a web app in the same window on your Chromebook

Microsoft Edge may be one of the best Windows apps, but that doesn't mean people want to be forced to use it, and, unfortunately, parts of Windows 10, and even Windows 11, ignore your default browser settings. For example, if you click on a link within a widget on Windows 11, it will open in Edge regardless of what's set as your default browser. You can get around this by using EdgeDeflector, a third-party app that redirects all links to your default browser. If you need help swapping your browser settings, you can follow our guide on how to set any browser as default on Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO