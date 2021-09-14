Tony Thiel Day Honored By Fans

Roger Willis Morical was born to Murriel and Jennie Morical February 28, 1932 in Wrightstown, MN. He went to meet his Lord Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at the Fargo VA Hospital. Roger grew up in the Central Minnesota area and graduated from Alexandria High School. Shortly after graduation he married Audrey Jean Fisher. Roger served in the US Army and drove convoy trucks during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army, Roger and Jean settled in the Rothsay- Evansville area running a dairy farm. Later they moved to Garfield, MN and settled there raising cash crops and selling used farm machinery. Roger and Jean raised 4 children: Terrill Morical (Darlene) of Brandon, MN; Cindy Morical (Mike Hartmann) of Bloomington, MN; Farren Morical of Ottertail, MN and Tisha Morical of Ashville, NC. He had 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. After their divorce Roger married Maxine Boedig-heimer September 17th, 1988 and moved to Battle Lake, Minnesota in 1990. Maxine had 3 children: Kevin Boedigheimer (Patty) of Ledyard, CT; Kristy (Quentin) Wright of Blair, NE; Susan (Glen) Collins of Ottertail, MN along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Roger is survived by his brother, Jerry (Virginia) Morical of Garfield, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jean Morical; wife, Maxine Morical; sister, Colleen Herzog; brother-in-law, Scott Herzog and nephew, Mark Morical. Roger and his son, Terrill started Morical Implement in the 70’s and had continued working together selling used farm machinery until Roger’s passing. Roger and Terrill were known throughout the north central United States as the “Haybine Guys”. Anyone who needed a haybine or haybine part would look them up. Roger’s passion was antique and vintage Ford tractors, he loved showing them at local tractor shows and driving them in numerous parades. If you knew Roger, he was always driving a Ford, I guess you could say he was “Built Ford Tough”. We will miss him! Roger’s memorial service will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon, MN Saturday, September 25, 2021 visitation starting at 10 a.m. with the memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment in the Oak Hill Cemetery of rural Garfield. Military Honors by the Minnesota National Honor Guard. Lunch will be provided following the service. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.

