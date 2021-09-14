CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox and Special Olympics hold first ‘Gaming for Inclusion’ esports event

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Special Olympics athletes will be competing against each other in tournaments of Rocket League, Madden NFL 22 and Forza Motorsport 7. The prize, other than prestige and pride, is playing with one of the Special Olympics’ celebrity supporters: “NBA superstar Jayson Tatum, NFL legend Jamaal Charles, and WNBA superstar Jewell Loyd, and WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Ember Moon.” So many superstars!

techcrunch.com

