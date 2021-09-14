Candlelight Processional Returning to EPCOT

EPCOT is currently going through a LOT of big changes as the park steps into the future with new rides, restaurants, and even entire neighborhoods. But, as changes affect the park, that means a few fan-favorite places have been closed to make room for the bigger and better. One such place has been Club Cool, where guests used to be able to try drinks from all around the world for FREE! But, while it closed for a while, Disney announced that it would be revamping the location with a brand new design ahead of its grand reopening on September 15th. We’ve already brought you a first look inside the redone location, and now it’s time to take a peek at all the returning drinks you can try!

