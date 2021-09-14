Candlelight Processional Returning to EPCOT
This is the kind of news that we here at The DIS love to report: Candlelight Processional is coming back this year. I repeat: Candlelight’s coming back, baby. After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, it’s been announced this afternoon that EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional will return to the America Gardens Theatre beginning November 26th. This year’s Candlelight choir will be comprised only of cast members, without the addition of the school and community choirs that normally join in with the cast.www.wdwinfo.com
