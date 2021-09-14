Vic Fangio Explains Lack of Playing Time for Broncos' Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II

Teddy Bridgewater is once again a starting quarterback in the NFL, this time with the Denver Broncos. And one of his bosses is happy to see him back under center. Speaking to 9News in Denver on Saturday, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke glowingly about Bridgewater. He described the former Pro Bowler as “a winner” who will fit in their offense and take it to the next level.

NFL ・ 22 DAYS AGO