NFL

Vic Fangio Explains Lack of Playing Time for Broncos' Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery player in his first year is going to experience his 'Hey, rookie — welcome to the NFL' moment. It's inevitable. For Denver Broncos' first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II, perhaps that moment came in the team's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Surtain did not play much and surrendered a touchdown in coverage after he opted to play trail technique and got burned.

