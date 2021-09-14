Elam Park Public Meeting

The City of Broken Arrow will host a public meeting to discuss the Elam Park Master Plan on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Aspen Creek Elementary School gymnasium, located at 2800 W. Florence St., Broken Arrow, OK 74011. The purpose of the meeting is to inform citizens about the new park and to allow feedback from the public on the proposal.

Located just north of Aspen Creek Elementary school on Florence Street, Elam Park will soon feature tennis courts, a community center, basketball courts, skatepark, playground, and so many other exciting amenities. The City of Broken Arrow has obtained the services of the design firm Olsson, Inc. to prepare the master plan. Proposed drawings of the plan as well as draft Phase 1 drawings for the park will be available to the public for viewing. Representatives from the city and Olsson, Inc. will be present to discuss the project, obtain feedback, and answer questions regarding Elam Park.

Construction of phase one is scheduled to begin in November 2023 and finish in late 2024. The estimated cost of the proposed improvements of the master plan is approximately $51 million. If authorized by City Council, Broken Arrow voters will have a chance to vote on the project in the next bond package planned for 2028.