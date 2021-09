Lester is the infamous brains behind the operation in GTA V and Online, but now he’s apparently showing up as a player character skin in some heist lobbies. Every GTA player, whether they prefer online or campaign play, probably knows who Lester Crest is. He always seems to be there setting up the next big score from the shadows, but now it looks like he’s finally getting in on the action himself.

