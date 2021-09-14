CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Roy Bradley Miller

 6 days ago

Roy Bradley Miller, 65, of Dillwyn, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Diane Reed Miller. Born on July 16, 1956, in Prince Georges County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Robert Everett Miller. Roy was a member of Bethel...

Miller-Robertson

Alanna Miller and Benjamin Robertson have announced their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Brent and Angela Miller from Mohnton. She is a 2013 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a 2018 graduate of Alvernia College, where she received a registered nurse degree. She is employed by Bayada Nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The groom-to-be is the son […]
Roy ‘Butch’ Deloney Sr.

Roy C. Deloney Sr., 76, of Minong, lost his life in a tragic accident, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Roy Clarence Deloney was born May 26, 1945, in Hayward, the son of Francis and Mary (DeBrot) Deloney. He worked for the Seafarers Union and later Ironworkers 512 (previously 563), retiring in 2004 as a lifetime member. Butch was a member of the Thunderbirds MC, the BPM MC and LCO. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Butch was a very helpful, generous person; his smile and laughter will be missed.
Roy Eugene Kuntz

Roy Eugene Kuntz, 49, North Vernon, died Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 22nd, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home, with visitation on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time of service.
Roy Hlavacek, 83

Roy George Hlavacek, 83, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home, on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Born on Sept. 17, 1937, he graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1969. He dedicated his career to the commercial food industry, having been a project engineer at Swift, publisher at Putnam Publishing and Delta Communications, and later a communications executive at the Institute of Food Technologists. Passionate about philanthropy, he maintained a decades-long commitment to Oak Park for over 50 years. He helped establish a commission in Oak Park to support the preservation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture in the village and was a founding member of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park.
Roy C. Blake Jr.

Roy C. Blake Jr., 94, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born July 15, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Roy was the son of Roy C. Blake Sr. and Catherine Ryan Blake. He proudly served his country as a veteran of World...
Miller — Collins

Alan and Lori Miller announce the engagement of their daughter Danielle Miller to Travis Collins, son of William and Marsha Collins. Danielle graduated from High Point University and is a second grade teacher at Belle View Elementary School. Travis graduated from Wellsville High School and Miami University. He is employed as Direct Marketing Manager at the Republican National Committee. They reside in Alexandria, Va.
Roy E. Kuntz

Roy E. Kuntz, 49, of North Vernon, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Survived by his wife, Donna Kuntz. Arrangements are pending with Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home.
