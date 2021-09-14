Roy Bradley Miller

Roy George Hlavacek, 83, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home, on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Born on Sept. 17, 1937, he graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1969. He dedicated his career to the commercial food industry, having been a project engineer at Swift, publisher at Putnam Publishing and Delta Communications, and later a communications executive at the Institute of Food Technologists. Passionate about philanthropy, he maintained a decades-long commitment to Oak Park for over 50 years. He helped establish a commission in Oak Park to support the preservation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture in the village and was a founding member of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO