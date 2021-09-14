CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E. Comments On The Crowd Reaction To His WWE Title Win On RAW, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, new WWE Champion Big E. commented on his title win on RAW, the reaction from the crowd, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the crowd reaction to his win: “It was a spiritual experience....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Scott Steiner Returns To The Ring, Faces Jerry Lawler (Video)

Scott Steiner made his return to the ring this past weekend at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi. The match marked the first time we’ve seen Steiner in over a year after he collapsed at the Impact Wrestling tapings in March 2020. Steiner...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Raquel Gonzalez Delivers Cheesy Pickup Lines To Her Boyfriend Braun Strowman, More

You can check out a new TikTok video from current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez below. In this video, she delivers some corny pickup lines to her boyfriend Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman in WWE):. You can check out the latest edition of “Canvas to Canvas” below. This episode features artist...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Title#Combat#Sports Illustrated#Raw#Smackdown
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricky Starks Permanently Replaces Mark Henry As A Commentator On AEW Rampage

During an appearance today on the WrestleTalk podcast, AEW star and the current FTW Champion Ricky Starks revealed he has joined the AEW Rampage commentary team permanently. Starks will be replacing Mark Henry as a part of the four-man commentary team. Speaking on his new position Starks said this:. “I...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
UPI News

WWE Raw: Big E cashes in, becomes WWE Champion

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Big E made good on his promise and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Champion on Raw. Big E stated on SmackDown Friday that he was going to cash in and doubled down on his intentions on social media before heading into Raw on Monday, where former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his title against Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!. -We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E wins WWE Championship

A new WWE Champion was crowned as Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on last night's episode of Raw. Last night's Raw ended with Big E cashing in on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. It's the first World title that Big E has held in his career.
WWE
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Teases His Return to Wrestling, Congratulates Big E on WWE Championship Win

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has kept mostly quiet on social media ever since his sudden WWE release back in July. But the former WWE Champion popped up on Twitter on Wednesday to post a few messages, the first being a tease of what he'll be doing next in the wrestling world. He responded to a few fans saying they missed him in a thread, writing, "Everything will be clear. I'll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain," then telling another, "You've NEVER seen the real me."
NFL
411mania.com

Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win

Big E.’s WWE Championship win to close Raw has captured the hearts of the wrestling world and Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods and others posted to social media to react. As noted, the New Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley for the title to end Raw.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Big E Wins WWE Title By Cashing In Money In The Bank Briefcase

Big E promised that he would be at Raw tonight to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton battled in the main event of the show, and Mr. Money in the Bank kept his promise. Lashley defeated Orton in the main event of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Survivor Series Trends On Twitter After Big E’s WWE Title Win On RAW

Big E cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank contract on Monday’s edition of RAW, defeating Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. The victory created a lot of buzz on social media, including on Twitter, where “Survivor Series” has been trending. The WWE on FOX account on Twitter...
WWE
411mania.com

Nikki ASH On Deciding To Celebrate In the Crowd After Her WWE RAW Women’s Title Win

In an interview with Fightful, Nikki ASH spoke about winning the WWE RAW Women’s title and her decision to celebrate in the audience after she won. Here are highlights:. On winning the RAW Women’s title: “If you ask me about those twenty-four hours, it was this whirlwind. It was, you won the Money in the Bank contract and you scurried up the ladder, ran up the ramp, celebrated on the ladder. I’m looking at the fans in Texas and I look down at the briefcase and I just start crying. Because I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Whoa.’ It was my first time in front of fans, so I started crying. Then the next night, realized it on Sunday night, I cashed in on the Monday night and it was a different feeling. The one, two, three happened and I raised the Championship and there was no tears. I was like, ‘Let’s go party! Let’s go into the WWE universe.’ When I said party, I meant party with the WWE universe. That was my first instinct, was go and celebrate in the crowd because I’m a woman of the people, a superhero of the people. So, that was my first thought was go celebrate in the crowd. For me it was a moment of triumph and of joy. There was no tears. It was just utter jubilation.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (9/13): WWE RAW Review, Samoa Joe Vacates NXT Title, Big E

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer), and Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy