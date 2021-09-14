CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kofi Kingston Says He Often Learns What He's Doing On RAW Through Social Media

By Ryan Clark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on 106 KMEL, Kofi Kingston revealed that he often finds out his creative plans for RAW through social media and the dirtsheets. He said,. “You would be surprised. Usually, as performers, we are the last one’s to find things out. This week and last week, I found out on Twitter what I was doing on Raw. It was announced I would be in an eight-man tag team match and I was like, ‘Oh, good to know. I gotta prepare.’ Same thing last week when we had the tag team turmoil, I had no idea until I looked on social media and I saw it. If I didn’t look on social media, I wouldn’t have known until I got to the building. Oftentimes, we have no idea what the show is going to entail or what we’re supposed to be doing. Even sometimes when we do know, it always changes. That’s the bittersweet part of being a WWE superstar. If you’re somebody who needs to know exactly what is happening, when it’s happening, and step for step, you’re going to be real upset working here because everything changes. I think it’s a good thing, keeps everyone on their toes.”

Kofi Kingston
