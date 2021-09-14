CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants’ S Jabrill Peppers says diminished defensive role is “different”

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers played 94 percent of Giants’ defensive snaps in 13 of 15 games last season, with the other two impacted by injury. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps eight times. Thus, it was notable on Sunday against the Denver Broncos that Peppers often...

www.bigblueview.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
Big Blue View

Giants’ injury news: OL Nick Gates has surgery to repair fractured leg

The New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a scary lower leg injury on the first play of their second drive. The team quickly announced that Gates suffered a lower leg fracture. Gates was apparently tangled up with Washington Football Team DL Jonathan Allen and went down in pass...
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, CB James Bradberry, S Jabrill Peppers

Opening Statement: All right, so we spent yesterday obviously cleaning up the tape from Week 1. Before we left yesterday, we introduced the Washington Football Team to our players to make sure they had a brief glimpse in terms of big picture of who they are. The players spent last night looking through the scouting report and some of the preliminary cutups we had made for them and then came in today. We're going to focus this morning simulating more of a Wednesday install, which would include early downs, punt, punt return, field goal, field goal block. This afternoon, we'll come back and we'll do more of a Thursday install, which is going to be kickoff, kick return, hands team and third down install. Tomorrow morning, we'll show up and we'll simulate more of a Friday in terms of red area install, review all the special teams situations, review all the end of game situations and then we'll get on the train and we'll go on down to Washington. I'd say when talking about this opponent, obviously, it's a division opponent. In talking about the NFC East, it's a unique division. I think these are different type of division games. Every division wants to talk about having passion and who you play. I think it's important to recognize the history of all the teams in this division, the physicality, the passion, the fan bases. These things all play a part in terms of how we have to prepare for this game and understand the environment we're walking into. Last year we played in Washington and it was very limited fans. We have to expect a very hostile atmosphere this week. I think it's going to be a great atmosphere to play in, personally. I think when you go down anywhere, when it's us versus everybody else, that's always good to really test your team sticking together and see how we operate in that type of situation. In terms of talking about these guys on the field, look, it starts with (Washington Head Coach) Ron (Rivera). I think Ron's a terrific coach. He does a great job. He always has his teams prepared. I think the theme of their team is really, they do what they do, and they do it very well. You look at the defense, between Ron and (Washington Defensive Coordinator) Jack (Del Rio), it's been the same defense for a long time. There's variation within it, however, the history of the defense is the history of the defense. We can expect to see in the game what we see on cutups, but that doesn't mean it's going to be a cakewalk. It means it's going to be very challenging. They don't have to do a lot because what they do is very sound. They have very talented, very good players, starting with their defensive front. Obviously, those edge players are second to none. All right, the interior tackles – (Washington Defensive Tackle Daron) Payne, (Washington Defensive Tackle Jonathan) Allen, and (Washington Defensive Tackle Matt) Ioannidis coming in there – these guys can all make plays. They're athletic, they're stout. There's multiples that they can operate in. You talk about their linebackers and their secondary, to me, the theme is speed and aggressiveness. These guys play very downhill. They're aggressive to get in the box, aggressive to make plays, aggressive to jump routes on the outside. They're fast. They flow over the top. They play off what the disruption of the front causes in front of them and they do a good job right there limiting big plays. You play against this team, you have to be prepared to go down the field tick by tick by tick. They're a very good team situationally getting off the field on third down and red area. They're a very good team of not allowing explosive plays. They're a good tackling team. Ok, you've got to make sure you try and challenge them in the open field when you get the opportunity. But this is a fundamentally sound team, they're very prepared. They come in and do what they do. Offensively, (Washington Offensive Coordinator Scott) Turner's offense, we've seen a lot of it throughout the years. It hasn't had a lot of variation, that's not an insult. It's just they have what their package is, they know how to go ahead and dress it up a little bit, but they play to their players' strengths. They're consistent in what they do. They're able to produce plays. I think when you talk about their offense, obviously, they've added explosive weapons on the outside. They drafted (Washington Wide Receiver Dyami) Brown. They signed (Washington Wide Receiver Curtis) Samuel, I know he's on IR right now, but the focus for their offense has been adding explosive plays, pushing it down the field. Fitz (Washington Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick) not playing in the game, it's really looking at how Fitz plays and really giving that element. I think the thing you talk about with (Washington Quarterback Taylor) Heinicke replacing Fitz, they both have a lot of similarities in terms of their competitiveness, how they play and think on their feet, how they improvise during a game or how they extend plays. These guys are really true gamers, and I say gunslinger in a very complimentary way for these guys. These are guys you cannot sleep on. I mean, I have a lot of respect for Fitz. I think it's important to see everybody's players in the game and see everybody play. We cannot sleep on Heinicke. This guy's a good player. This guy's a talented player. This guy goes out there and plays 60 minutes and he's going to give us everything we can handle. We have to be very prepared. We have to play very sound, very disciplined and very aware with him on the field. You tie in, obviously, (Washington Tight End) Logan Thomas, one of the top tight ends in the league. They do a terrific job on third down, red area using this guy. They're going to find ways to isolate this guy in space and get him in the right matchup. He's a big catch radius type of guy. He makes a lot of contested catches. He's a tough matchup. You've got to get him before he gets going, that's easier said than done. We've got to make sure we get the right matchups and we understand how to play against this guy. Then obviously you talk about the backs, look, (Washington Running Back Antonio) Gibson, (Washington Running Back J.D.) McKissic, you can hand these guys the ball, they can make plays. You can throw screens to them. You can throw check-downs, you can get them on a swing route and you can put them out in the actual route going. They're very versatile. You can have these guys on the field – it could be 21-out personnel, meaning the fullback is out of the game, just the two halfbacks, and is it 21? Is it 11? They're really creating receivers with their running backs and spinning multiples. They can get to the same schemes in multiple personnel groupings, so it's a great challenge with these guys right here. Special teams-wise, (Washington Special Teams Coordinator) Nate (Kaczor's) a great coach. They're really built for coverage units. They've got a very good core of very talented specialists, big leg specialists. I think (Washington Punter) Tress Way has been one of the top punters in this league for a long time. This guy's extremely fast. He's tough to pressure. You don't want to waste too much time really trying to go after this guy. He does a great job getting down the field. They've got speed on the outside with their gunners to force fair catches. The other thing is, you've got to do a good job with Tress of the balls on the ground of stopping the roll. He gets a lot of hidden yards for the net punt that comes off of balls that are not fielded, that he gets rolling towards the goal line and they steal extra yards right there. So we've been very sound with our specialists this week. We've got to be sound in our protection units. These guys will do a great job putting size on the inside. We expect to see some size in the A-gap to try and test our protection, as well as on the field goal protection. These guys do a really good job coming off the edge. You've got to make sure that you're stout in there and you protect for your specialists and we give (Kicker) Graham (Gano) a chance to get the ball off. But there's not one part of this game playing against a team like Washington that they're not going to have talent and a lot of players and they're not going to be sound in their scheme. So, it's going to take a good week of preparation. Obviously, it's a short week. There's different challenges that come up in these weeks. I'd say first off, primarily, you want to make sure your guys are physically recovered as much as possible. You want to have a fresh team going into Thursday. The best way we can equate it to our players is you come off of a game on Sunday, all right, you're really getting ready for a Thursday practice, which for us is a higher volume, higher tempo type of practice. We have a lot different situations with them and a longer practice on the field for us throughout the week, so our guys can have a little of that simulation in terms of knowing what they have to prepare for in that short period of turnaround. And then mentally, you want to make sure that you can go out there, operate, and execute whatever you ask your team to do. It's very important you understand who the opponent is. It's also very important to understand who you are and how you have to execute how you have to play. So, with that being said, we have a lot of work to get done in a short period of time for Washington. When we get on this train and we want to make sure our guys are prepared and when we get there Thursday night, obviously, we want to make sure we're ready to go out there physically and mentally to be able to run and hit and play fast football. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions you may have.
Big Blue View

Ex-Giants placekicker Ryan Santoso cut by Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have cut placekicker Ryan Santoso, meaning the New York Giants will not get the conditional seventh-round draft pick the Panthers sent to the Giants in a trade for Santoso a few weeks ago. Santoso made a pair of short field goals for the Panthers in their season-opening...
Big Blue View

Do the Giants have a Saquon Barkley problem?

Do the New York Giants have a Saquon Barkley problem brewing?. Albert Breer, NFL insider for Sports Illustrated, thinks they might. Here is a mailbag question Breer received this week, and his pretty direct answer:. From Preston Parker Burner (@PFFcorndog): Is Saquon’s inability to read leverage and attack the lane...
Big Blue View

The Woe of the Giants Fan

"I've said it before and will say it again. Writing about a winning team is a million times easier and more pleasant." - Sports Illustrated's Patricia Traina to me on Twitter after last night's loss to WFT. What I hate the most is that I've been conditioned to come up...
Yardbarker

New York Giants Safety Jabrill Peppers Opens Up About Reduced Week 1 Role

That number represents the percentage of snaps New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers received in the team's Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos, the percentage representing the 30 defensive snaps he played (out of a possible 66). While that's better than zero, what's odd about Peppers' playtime last week...
Big Blue View

What would be different if you were Giants GM?

I've seen a lot of commentary, in BBV fan comments and posts, and on Twitter, that is critical of how Dave Gettleman has constructed the Giants' roster in his 4 years here. Most of it centers on the offense (e.g., see Deliguy's post), specifically the continuing struggles of the OL and the uncertainty at QB. The issues revolve around both how we have drafted and the money we have spent on free agents, which has left us struggling to get under the salary cap with a tight situation looming for 2022 as well.
New York Post

Kyle Rudolph quickly thrust into big Giants role

Nothing speaks to the unpredictability of NFL injuries quite like Kyle Rudolph being the only available Giants tight end. Until last week, Rudolph had not fully practiced since signing a free-agent contract to leave the Vikings in March and subsequently undergoing foot surgery. He was on the physically unable to perform list from the start of training camp until Aug. 25. He watched Evan Engram and Kaden Smith carry the workload, especially after blocking specialist Levine Toilolo suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on Aug. 4.
chatsports.com

Giants defense's wake-up call: Be sure to rise early

Blake Martinez #54 of the New York Giants stops Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac. The Giants learned a lot of things about themselves in their joint practices against...
newsbrig.com

Defense’s rough night only compounded things for Giants

Logan Ryan left MetLife Stadium with an untested theory that the Broncos defense would have struggled to contain all the Giants playmakers. No one will ever know for sure — though it seems unlikely based on a small sample size — because the Ryan-led Giants defense failed to get a stop on so many third and fourth downs that the Broncos held a 10-minute advantage in time of possession in coasting to a 27-13 season-opening victory.
NBC Washington

Giants' Jabrill Peppers on Week 2 Vs. WFT: ‘We Don't Like Them. They Don't Like Us'

Peppers on Week 2 vs. WFT: 'We don’t like them. They don’t like us' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Over the past few seasons, neither the Washington Football Team or the New York Giants have been winning franchises. So, although they face one another twice a year, it's been hard for many on the outside to consider the two NFC East foes as true rivals.
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Washington: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

It was a disappointing opening to the 2021 NFL season for the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The offense scored a measly 13 points, six of which came on the game’s final play - well into garbage time. The offense struggled to sustain drives, create explosive plays, and run the football.
Big Blue View

Big Blue View Podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ tape from week 1

New York Giants fans were warned of a slow start to the season by wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it turned out those warnings were prescient. The Giants opened up the season with Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio getting his first September win as a head coach. At first blush, the Giants’ offense sputtered and the defense couldn’t get out of its own way when it counted. But what would a re-watch of the tape reveal?
Big Blue View

A return a year in the making: What it was like to be back at MetLife Stadium

It starts with the sandwiches. During football season, my grandfather, Poppop as we know him, calls me every Tuesday or Wednesday to ask me what type of sandwich I want from Tommy’s Taste of Italy for Sunday’s game. While I switch up my order, my grandfather orders a tuna wrap and a Pellegrino. Every time.
