CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nappy Roots stays true to its musical origins

By zengernews
New Pittsburgh Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” applies in many ways, including in music. At least that’s the philosophy of Nappy Roots. When watching one of the group’s videos, you won’t hear any bragging, and you won’t see any flashy possessions or half-naked women — just lyrical responsiveness and a good Southern time.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Andrew W.K., 'Stay True To Your Heart'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from the New Music Friday episode of All Songs Considered. Andrew W.K. has always been a balladeer with a Marshall amp-stacked heart, a pit-stained softie who doesn't distinguish between the heavy metal rush of Headbangers Ball and Delilah's night-time dedications. To start, "Stay True to Your Heart" thumps quietly to a beat resembling a Casio keyboard preset, perhaps a nod to his early experiments. But like many before him, the chorus captures the emotional climax built from our balladeer's wandering: Drum fills ricochet from stadium walls, pseudo-strings glide, power chords crunch from overdriven guitars and Andrew W.K. – who, it must be said, has become a helluva singer in the last few years – sweetly sings the song's message in a commanding falsetto. It's easy to take the saccharine sentiment for granted; Andrew W.K. has, after all, moonlit as a motivational speaker for years. But once you fall into its stirring melody, it's not hard to believe in the song's power.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

ZORILA: “There is no such thing as truly original music”

There is no such thing as truly original music. Unfortunately, this is true. Everything you write, record, or perform is a derivative of something you’ve heard before. What makes it fresh and new is how you plan to mix it up and make it your own!. As a part of...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Andy Magruder: “Stay true to yourself”

Keep it fresh. Stay true to yourself. Be humble but don’t hold back. Keep it honest and real. As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andy Magruder. Getting his start by picking up an acoustic guitar and spitting verses at...
MUSIC
caldwelljournal.com

Sails Original Music Series features Dave Eggar Circus

HICKORY, NC (September 7, 2021) — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will feature extreme cellist and musical chameleon Dave Eggar, along with a talented ensemble of performers dubbed “Dave Eggar Circus,” this Friday, September 10, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Hickory. Eggar, a graduate of Harvard...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
caldwelljournal.com

Sails Original Music Series continues with Empire Strikes Brass

HICKORY, NC (September 13, 2021) — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series continues this Friday, September 17, with Empire Strikes Brass (ESB), a high energy Brass-Funk-Rock band hailing from the city of Asheville, North Carolina. Formed on the streets of their hometown, ESB is rooted in the...
HICKORY, NC
Spin

The ARC Music Festival Debut in Chicago this Weekend was a Tribute to House Music’s Colorful Origins

The ashes of Disco’s black and queer culture in the late 70s laid the foundation for a new genre of dance music that was conceptualized in the clubs of Chicago, and thus house music was born. House is now a global phenomenon that can be attributed back to its Chicago roots and the decades-long careers of local DJs who pushed the genre in new directions. ARC festival was created to honor the invention of house in its birthplace and its debut on Labor Day weekend brought out locals and travelers alike. Perfectly timed in early September, the morning fog burned off into sunny days among well-decorated stages and impeccable sound systems. ARC Festival pulled off without a hitch, hosting local legends and some of the most well-known global acts, all while telling the story of Chicago’s rich history through house music.
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Observer

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Cemented Their Star Power in Dallas

Lil Baby, who is going by the nickname The Hero these days, wanted to do something special for Dallas. The day before his show, he notified his followers on Instagram that he'd arrived for The Back Outside Tour, blasting Rae Rae’s “Unconditional Love” in his car. The 18-year-old rapper Rae Rae was shot to death in Atlanta last July, and The Hero never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to talent gone too soon.
DALLAS, TX
New Pittsburgh Courier

Richard ‘RichRel’ Reliford Seeks To Ease Racial Tensions With His Music And His Message

Growing up in suburban Chicago, Richard “RichRel” Reliford experienced the good, bad and the ugly. However, his faith won’t allow him to focus on the negative. Instead, he uses that energy as teachable moments through his Mission1Race foundation and his music to bring people together and gain an understanding as to why to not hold on to hatred.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
AFP

Nirvana's Nevermind: An album forged by contradictions

Released 30 years ago this week, "Nevermind" was a generation-defining milestone that sold 30 million copies and made a tragic icon of Kurt Cobain. Ranked the most influential band of all time by US magazine Spin last year, Nirvana's ethos continues to reverberate in artists as varied as Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Frank Turner. "Nevermind" was back in the news last month when the man who was photographed when he was a baby for the cover sued the band for sexual exploitation. He was pictured naked, swimming after a dollar bill on a fish hook, in an image that became another iconic aspect of an album whose lead track "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was ubiquitous across MTV and radio stations around the world.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Good Music#Music Video#Dj Efn#Nappy Roots#Southern#Goodie Mob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy