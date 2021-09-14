Virginia Tech instructor apologizes for 'injustice' of being white and straight

A Virginia Tech instructor's syllabus for fall students included her apologies for the "injustice" of being white, heterosexual, and middle class. "I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage," the "WHO I AM" section of Crystal Duncan Lane's released Human Development 1134 syllabus read. "I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not 'ask' for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not."