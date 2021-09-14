CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Virginia Tech instructor apologizes for 'injustice' of being white and straight

By Luke Gentile
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia Tech instructor's syllabus for fall students included her apologies for the "injustice" of being white, heterosexual, and middle class. "I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage," the "WHO I AM" section of Crystal Duncan Lane's released Human Development 1134 syllabus read. "I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not 'ask' for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not."

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 7

Lucas Mccall
7d ago

Her poor cisgender husband. Cisgender btw, is offensive & derogatory.

Reply
8
jakecutter
7d ago

Why doesn’t she just quit her job to make way for a more deserving minority

Reply
7
Related
WTOP

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Fox News

VA teacher says encouraging behaviors like 'following directions' is White supremacy

A Virginia high school teacher posted a video criticizing the concept of students behaving themselves and sitting quietly in class as part of White supremacy. "I stated that PBIS is White supremacy with a hug and a lot of y'all wanted to know more about that," the teacher said in the video that was originally posted to his TikTok account in May. The teacher was referring to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which is framework used by Virginia public schools "to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students."
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#College Student#Appalachia#Caucasian#Scottish#British#Norwegian#Crystal Duncan Lane#Campus Reform#The Washington Examiner
Shore News Network

Professor at Virginia Tech apologizes to students for her whiteness in course syllabus

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. A college professor apologized to her students...
COLLEGES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Virginia Tech, West Virginia battle for Black Diamond Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Black Diamond Trophy has been in No. 15 Virginia Tech’s possession since the current players were preschoolers. It’s time to dust off the prize that has symbolized the rivalry between the Hokies (2-0) and West Virginia (1-1), which began in 1912 but has been played sparingly of late. What’s just as important is the momentum that would come from a win Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech-West Virginia Review: Various Topics Covered

That was a tough game to watch. The boards are buzzing with questions, and I couldn’t pick a theme, so this week is a bit of a buckshot article. On WVU’s first TD, the broadcast team pointed to Dax Hollifield (#4) matching the motioning H-back as the cause for the long run. Here’s the play:
VIRGINIA STATE
BET

Seven Black Men Executed for Rape in 1951 Pardoned in Virginia

Seven Black men who were executed nearly 70 years ago in Martinsville, Va., for allegedly raping a white woman, were pardoned yesterday (August 31, 2021) by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. The men known as the "Martinsville Seven," were pardoned posthumously after the governor met with a dozen of the executed men’s descendants.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
blavity.com

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to prison after he was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag last year. As Blavity previously reported, Tarrio was involved in a pro-Trump demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 when he removed and burned a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically Black congregation in Washington, D.C.
SOCIETY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Teacher Resigns After Parents Complain About Inclusive Classroom Decorations

John Wallis looked at his return to his hometown to teach as an opportunity to provide a safe space he says was missing when he went to school. As he decorated his classroom at Neosho Junior High School, he hung up two signs above his white board that read “Everyone is Welcome Here” with the background having the progressive pride flag. On the bookshelf sat a rainbow flag.
MISSOURI STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy