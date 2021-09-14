See Apple's new iPad

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's everything Apple unveiled at its big iPhone event. Apple unveiled four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and new iPads on Tuesday during a virtual media event held from California. Here's a closer look at what was announced.

herald-review.com

knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday. The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

The new flagship smartphones will go on sale on September 24. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Apple Introduces 9th Generation iPad and New iPad Mini

Apple has announced the new ninth-generation iPad, with new features as well as a new iPad Mini with a sleek design. Both tablets also see a major jump in performance over predecessors. The latest Apple event — “California Dreaming” — was kicked off with announcements for the company’s iPad lineup...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

These $99 AirPods are the best Apple deal since Cyber Monday

Apple's AirPods are the most popular earbuds you'll find. Although they're far from being cheap, today there are multiple AirPods deals that tie last year's best Cyber Monday deals. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $99. That's tied with last year's Cyber Monday price and their lowest price...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple's flashy new iPad mini video shows it's more mighty than ever

Apple's newly announced iPad mini has a new promo video to show it off. The new iPad mini will go on sale next week and can be pre-ordered now. Shared to YouTube following the completion of Apple's California Streaming event, the new video takes us on a while ride across the many different use cases an iPad mini could find itself in — and the whole video is shot in a way only Apple seems capable of doing.
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: Apple to Debut New Macs and iPads at Second Fall Event

Apple is expected to debut its new iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 at Tuesday’s “California Streaming” event. While there have also been rumors that we might also see new iPad and Macs unveiled at the event, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman says that will actually take place at a second fall event.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Apple's smart camera feature took Center Stage for new iPad and iPad mini

Apple has announced a redesigned iPad mini and 9th generation iPad. Each new iPad supports the company's Center Stage smart camera feature. Today's updates brings Center Stage to all but one of the iPad lineup. Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the prerecorded event, the company announced...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPad Mini 6 rumors: All the latest buzz about Apple's new tablet

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next event is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Although we expect to see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7, will the iPad Mini 6 also make an appearance? The iPad Mini last got an update in 2019, and Apple could make the smaller tablet the target for a big upgrade this fall with new features and an upgraded design that match last year's revamped iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Apple’s new iPad mini comes with a larger screen, 5G support, and starts at $499

Apple has shown off a lot of new hardware during today’s California Streaming Event. In addition to a new Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the iPad mini. The new iPad mini comes in just a bit bigger than the previous iPad mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (the 5 was 7.9 inches). This time around, the mini features slimmer bezels, further emphasizing the “mini” aspect of the tablet. Despite the increase in display size, this device is still the smallest tablet that Apple has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Apple Unveils New Updates to iPad Lineup, Including iPad Mini

During its September Keynote presentation on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new iPad, iPad Mini and several new features in iPadOS. The new iPad features a more powerful A13 Bionic chip, pushing further than last year’s A12 chip with 20% faster performance across CPU, GPU and neural engine. Additionally, with an upgraded image signal processor, the latest device’s rear camera can take higher-quality images with improved autofocus and low-light flash. The front camera enlists a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, equipped to support the recently-unveiled CenterStage, which makes video calls more engaging by automatically detecting people’s faces and adjusting the frame to focus on a given subject.
TECHNOLOGY

