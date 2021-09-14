Cyclist Major Taylor honored with mural in Indianapolis

A mural honoring the life of cycling champion Marshall “Major” Taylor was unveiled Thursday. The mural is the first in a series of future murals in the City of Indianapolis titled, “Bicentennial Legends”. The five-story mural is located on the backside of the Barnes & Thornburg building on the corner of Washington and Meridian streets in downtown Indianapolis. The mural is near the site where Major Taylor worked at a bike shop as a teenager.