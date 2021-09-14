CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer’s

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 1 in 3 seniors die each year as a result of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia related illness? According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s estimated that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s in 2021 (www.alz.org). While this disease continues to increase in prevalence and severity within our society, it is often a misunderstood disease. For both those struggling with the disease and loved ones looking for answers and guidance, being able to identify key symptoms, behaviors, and solutions is crucial for their overall health and wellbeing.

EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The US Sun

‘My daughter, 11, has childhood Alzheimer’s – soon she will forget how to walk, talk & will die when she is just a teen’

A MUM whose daughter has a disease known as childhood Alzheimer’s says her little girl will soon forget how to walk and talk – and will die when she’s just a teen. Cara and Glenn O’Neill’s daughter Eliza, 11, has been battling Sanfilippo’s Syndrome for eight years and needs assistance with pretty much most of life’s daily tasks.
fortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
Lisa Skinner
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Ladders

This hormone could be the key to fighting Alzheimer’s

A 2021 study from Harvard School of Medicine reports that irisin, a hormone secreted by muscles during exercise, is a key to the fight against Alzheimer’s. Irisin is a recently discovered hormone. It was found just nine years ago in 2012 in the skeletons of lab mice and has since become a hot topic in the medical community. At first, researchers linked irisin to both weight loss and thermoregulation. But irisin was eventually linked to Alzheimer’s in a surprising way.
bctv.org

Learn 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® partnered with Penn State Extension to provide 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
EatThis

Simple Ways to Avoid Dementia, According to Doctors

The brain is an incredibly complex machine that is, ironically, beyond our full understanding. So are many diseases of the brain, like dementia, an umbrella term for several neurological diseases that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dementia is mysterious, progressive and currently has no cure. But research has begun to shed light on how the risk of developing dementia may be reduced, via some easy lifestyle changes that can make you healthier and happier at any age. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
studyfinds.org

Your eyes may reveal signs you have Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The eyes are often called the “windows to the soul.” They may also help doctors spot the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine say the same amyloid plaques that build up in the brains of dementia patients also builds up in the retina of the eye.
womenworking.com

Experts Reveal signs of Dementia Women Should Watch For & Why

As we grow older, our bodies go through many changes. Weakening muscles, stiffening joints, and changes in our memory are all natural parts of the aging process. For many women, these changes present an increased risk of developing various disorders and illnesses that can drastically alter our day-to-day life, such as dementia.
New York Post

Study suggests Alzheimer’s ‘could be stopped’ with oxygen therapy

Could simple oxygen therapy be enough to reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia?. The illness is known to cause brain cells and neural connections to degenerate and die, leading to memory loss and other important mental functions. But a new, small-scale study by researchers at...
Futurity

Algorithm estimates when Alzheimer’s symptoms may appear

Researchers have developed an approach to estimating when a person who is likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but has no cognitive symptoms, will start showing signs of Alzheimer’s dementia. The algorithm, described in the journal Neurology, uses data from a kind of brain scan known as amyloid positron emission tomography...
Woman's World

New Study Identifies Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease — And How to Avoid It

Whether you are concerned for a loved one whose memory just isn’t what it used to be or are hoping to keep your own brain sharp as you age (or both!), the thought of cognitive decline and all that comes with that can feel overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Today, there is some good news on the research front: A recent study has identified the likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease and some ways to prevent it.
Franklin Favorite

September is World Alzheimer’s Month

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading form of dementia and sixth leading cause of the death in the United States. It causes progressive memory loss and other problems with cognition. In the early stages, trouble with memory may be minimal, but in the late stages, people will have difficulty in conversation and interacting in their environment. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans live with the disease and more than 11 million people provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. While Alzheimer’s is associated with increasing age, it affects younger populations too. An estimated 200,000 Americans younger than 65 have early-onset Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
FOX2Now

The right amount of sleep may prevent Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new study says there’s also a sweet spot in the amount of sleep people need. Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute says that the study appearing in the Journal of The American Medical Association, Neurology, suggests seven to eight hours. There are adverse side effects of getting too much or too little sleep, like Alzheimer’s.
