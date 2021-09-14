CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to drop off your ballot for the California recall election and other FAQs

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5Cjx_0bw2xJd700

It's Election Day for the California recall, and voters have three options to cast their ballot: vote in person, vote by mail, or drop off your ballot at a local vote by mail drop box.

If you haven't cast your vote just yet - there's still time! And if you're still left wondering where to drop off your ballot, we have answers to the top asked ballot questions.

Where can I drop off my ballot?

In Southern California, you can drop off your ballot at any local ballot drop box. You can easily locate one in your area using one of the links below:

  • Map of Los Angeles County ballot drop boxes

  • Map of Orange County ballot drop boxes

  • Map of Riverside County ballot drop boxes

  • Map of San Bernardino County ballot drop boxes

  • List of Ventura County ballot drop boxes

    • When is the last day to mail in a recall ballot?

    Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 14. In other words, the post office has to have received your ballot by Sept. 14. As far as drop boxes go, the deadline is by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

    How can I check if my ballot was received in California?

    You can track when your vote-by-mail ballot here .

    How do I fill out the ballot in California?

    Check out our explainer of how to fill out the recall ballot for this election.

    The recall is essentially two elections on the same ballot where voters will be asked two questions: should Newsom be recalled and which of the 46 candidates should replace the incumbent.

