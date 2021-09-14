Scientists Explore Scaling Nanocages for Practical Applications, Nuclear and Beyond
Over the past few years, scientists have demonstrated how cage-like, porous structures made of silicon and oxygen and measuring only billionths of a meter in size can trap noble gases like argon, krypton and xenon. However, for these silica nanocages to be practically useful — for example, to improve the efficiency of nuclear energy production — they need to be scaled up from their lab versions. Scientists have now taken a step forward in bringing this technology out of the lab and into the real world. As they recently reported in Small, commercially available materials may provide a potentially scalable platform for trapping noble gases.news.stonybrook.edu
