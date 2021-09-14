Looking for a ticket refund? StubHub reaches agreement to repay consumers

The Wisconsin Department Of Agriculture, Trade And Consumer Protection has reached a settlement with StubHub over refunds for ticket buyers. The victims had purchased tickets to events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investigators say StubHub stopped honoring its refund guarantee in March of last year. Its customers were offered credits for the purchase of tickets in the future instead. The state agency says it found more than 8,600 Wisconsinites who were impacted by the change. The agreement means they will now be able to choose a credit worth 120% of their original purchase – or a full refund.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO