Looking for a ticket refund? StubHub reaches agreement to repay consumers

By Jakob Cordes
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia, along with nine other states and DC, has reached an agreement with StubHub, an online ticket reseller after the company refused to pay refunds for events canceled as a result of COVID-19. Prior to March 2020, StubHub offered a “FanProtect Guarantee,” which included full refunds on canceled events. However, as the first wave of COVID-19 hit and venues across the country suddenly closed, StubHub reneged on that promise, according to a press release from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

WDTN

StubHub to refund thousands after complaint filed by Ohio AG Yost

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a multistate investigation into StubHub following complaints that the ticket reseller was violating its own refund policy. Thousands of Ohioans are now being refunded after StubHub agreed Tuesday to settle a complaint filed by Yost in Franklin County. The ticket...
OHIO STATE
Springfield News Sun

Does StubHub owe you a refund? You may be in luck

Ohio AG leads multistate investigation. Ticket reseller StubHub agreed to issue refunds to thousands of Ohioans who bought tickets to events that were later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a multistate investigation in response to numerous complaints that StubHub was violating its “FanProtect...
ECONOMY

