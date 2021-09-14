LINDA GARVIN

Linda E. Garvin, age 79, passed away on Monday, September 13, at her home in Marshall, Missouri, surrounded by those who loved her. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.