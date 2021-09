DURHAM, N.C. – A flurry of first-half goals was too much as the East Carolina soccer team fell to No. 5 Duke 5-0 on Thursday night. “Obviously Duke is a very tough opponent and the reason they are ranked fifth in the country,” said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. “I do think that when we go back and watch the game, our team will be a little disappointed in some of the things we were not good at. Some of the controllable things that had nothing to do with how good our opponent was and more that we were not disciplined in details that help you be in the game.”

