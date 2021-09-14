CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Tigers beat Lady Eagles in three

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY — The Trinity Lady Tigers played county rival Apple Springs on Aug. 31, and managed to rack up their first wins of the season. Trinity Head Coach Haleigh Blount said the team did some amazing things, but has a habit of becoming mentally comfortable with where it is and settling for things that are not up to its potential.

