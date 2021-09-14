Consumer Reports: Chicken with potentially deadly bacteria can be legally sold in US
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Chances are you've got some chicken in your fridge or freezer. So, you might be surprised to learn that it's perfectly legal for poultry processors to knowingly sell chicken that may be contaminated with potentially deadly bacteria. A new Consumer Reports investigation reveals how lethal but legal germs can end up in our food supply and what you need to do to keep your dinner table safe.wlos.com
