Consumer Reports: Chicken with potentially deadly bacteria can be legally sold in US

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's fresh, well packaged and just waiting for you to make it delicious, but there's something you need to know about that package of raw chicken. There's a very good chance that in any raw chicken you buy, salmonella or campylobacter bacteria is present. That's important to know, because those bacteria kill about 450 people each year and make nearly 1.9-million of us sick, with 28-thousand ending up in the hospital.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO