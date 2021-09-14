CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Consumer Reports: Chicken with potentially deadly bacteria can be legally sold in US

By Jennifer Emert
WLOS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Chances are you've got some chicken in your fridge or freezer. So, you might be surprised to learn that it's perfectly legal for poultry processors to knowingly sell chicken that may be contaminated with potentially deadly bacteria. A new Consumer Reports investigation reveals how lethal but legal germs can end up in our food supply and what you need to do to keep your dinner table safe.

wlos.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPMI

Bacteria on raw chicken? The government allows it, but you can eliminate it

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's fresh, well packaged and just waiting for you to make it delicious, but there's something you need to know about that package of raw chicken. There's a very good chance that in any raw chicken you buy, salmonella or campylobacter bacteria is present. That's important to know, because those bacteria kill about 450 people each year and make nearly 1.9-million of us sick, with 28-thousand ending up in the hospital.
AGRICULTURE
WLOS.com

Recent study finds possible cause for COVID-19 long-haul symptoms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 long haulers are one step closer to finding relief. Long haulers are people whose symptoms last long after they get their virus. A recent study found a possible cause for long-haul symptoms. Mission Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Hathaway says it's a step in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
KSAT 12

Is chicken you’re about to cook contaminated with bacteria?

SAN ANTONIO – Chances are you have some chicken in your fridge or freezer, but you might be surprised to learn that it could be knowingly contaminated with dangerous bacteria and it’s perfectly legal to sell it. Chicken is a popular dish on dinner tables, but careful cooking is critical...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Industry
City
Turkey, NC
Asheville, NC
Health
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Potential problems with online banking

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Online-only banks are popular alternatives to traditional banks, offering services like no overdraft fees and early-pay options. But, if a problem arises with your account, you can’t just walk into a branch to fix it. As Consumer Reports found out, getting hold of someone to help you may be more difficult than you think.
ASHEVILLE, NC
newfoodmagazine.com

US chicken industry reports sustainability progress

The National Chicken Council has revealed reductions in both greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel usage per kilogram of bird produced from 2010 to 2020. The National Chicken Council (NCC) has released its inaugural sustainability report, in which it claims the US chicken industry has made “meaningful strides” in meeting reducing its impact on the environment and improving the conditions of the chickens it rears.
AGRICULTURE
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: What to buy in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s September, summer is coming to an end, and the kids are back in school. That means it’s the perfect time to score some great seasonal deals before the winter holidays. From grills and backyard must-haves to tech devices and appliances, Consumer Reports reveals top-rated items with big September savings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Chickens#Chicken Meat#Bacteria#Wlos#Cr#Consumer Org
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
texasbreaking.com

Stimulus Checks Update – New COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Will Be Available For Some US Workers – Are You Eligible?

The Biden administration has come up with a new $700 million program to assist Americans to pay for protective equipment or child care among other crucial expenses. With this, the government intends to offer financial relief through what are essentially targeted stimulus checks. However, the cash will only be available for select eligible people.
AGRICULTURE
The Alameda Daily

Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLOS.com

Health official: US booster use may be expanded in coming weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Institutes of Health director says a government advisory panel’s decision to limit Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of severe disease is a preliminary step and predicts broader approval for most Americans “in the next few weeks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Badger Herald

The Lab Report: Engineered bacteria convert waste product to biodegradable plastic

Editor’s note: The Lab Report is a weekly series in The Badger Herald’s print edition where we take a deep dive into the (research) lives of students and professors outside the classroom. University of Wisconsin senior Hailee Morrison has long been interested in using microbes as environmental clean-up solutions, but...
SCIENCE
thesprucepets.com

Can Dogs Eat Raw Chicken?

Feeding your dog raw food is a trend for a reason; many owners strive to give their dogs a more natural diet. Raw chicken is one raw food that dog owners sometimes give to their pets. This uncooked poultry may seem healthier than processed kibble, but it can cause serious issues for dogs that consume it—as well as the pet owners who prepare it.
ANIMALS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Pillows From Consumer Reports' Tests

Maybe you’re hoping for better sleep this fall. Or maybe you’re prepping your guest room for visitors. A supportive mattress is just part of the equation. You also need the right pillow. We currently rate 18 pillows from widely available brands, each poked, prodded, and pounded by machines in the...
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
weareiowa.com

If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out. It may have salmonella.

More than 400 tons of uncured Italian meat products distributed nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall comes during the investigation of a multistate salmonella outbreak that has put at least 12 people in the hospital. The recall is for 862,000 pounds of Fratelli...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Deli meats cause widespread salmonella outbreak across 14 states - what you need to know

Twelve people have been admitted to hospital for salmonella, and 24 people have been infected in total as of 24 August, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those infected report consuming salami, prosciutto and other deli meats.According to the statement, the US Department of Agriculture is investigating two separate strands of the disease; Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis infections.The Typhimurium strain has infected a confirmed 23 people. Nine people have been taken to hospital. After a lab investigation, popular antibiotics were found to be ineffective against 20 cases. In May and June, 13 people were infected with the...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy