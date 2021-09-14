Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft in Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’

As one of the MCU crowd, Hayley Atwell staked her claim to fame in a very big way since Agent Peggy Carter is how a lot of people know her now no matter that her time in the MCU, as far as anyone knows, is up at this point. But her career on the big and small screen is anything but over since she’ll be showing up in Mission: Impossible 7 eventually and her popularity is great enough that she’s bound to keep showing up here and there in order to keep things moving forward. Her popularity as Agent Carter is no doubt going to be the way people think of her until something else comes along that serves as a major milestone in her career. But at this time it’s definitely easy to say that she’s made it clear that she’s a serious actress and can take on pretty much any role that’s given to her provided that it’s something she’s able to perform. Whether we’ll ever see or hear mention of her in the MCU again is hard to say, but moving forward it’s simple enough to think that fans won’t soon forget her contributions.

