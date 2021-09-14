CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft in Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’

By ScreenCrush Staff
There’s a new Lara Croft ready to raid tombs on Netflix and she will definitely sound familiar to Marvel fans. Netflix announced today that Hayley Atwell, best known as Agent Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies as well as her own Agent Carter TV series, will voice the title character in a new Tomb Raider anime series that’s being produced by Powerhouse Animation. The show, per the announcement, “picks up after the events of Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy.”

