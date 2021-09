The Houston Rockets will try to move one of the highest-paid players in the league, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. John Wall and the Rockets front office have reportedly agreed that the 5x All-Star will not again suit up for the franchise. Instead, he will remain near the team while the front office looks to find him a new home. While it feels as if finding a suitor for a player who averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists should not be all that difficult … we have to remember Wall’s history.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO