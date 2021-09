Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a dominant showing in his 2021 season debut against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals were able to get whatever they wanted offensively facing a weakened Titans front. Murray was getting it done both in the air and on the ground, using his unique speed at the position to make pass rushers foolish on multiple occasions. He linked up with No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins for two scores, and it seems as though Kliff Kingsbury's offense could be as ferocious as it was last season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO