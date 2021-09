Last days of summer. The end of vacation and the impending return to the old routine. Normally, August is regarded as a slow month when it comes to new music. However, year after year, this suggestion seems to be more of a myth rather than reality. This year August dropped an abundance of black metal, spreading across the spectrum. From symphonic and melodic offerings, like Ex Deo and Modern Rites, all the way to black/death malice in Gnosis and Ixtalhuac, and hybrid combinations in Our Place of Worship Is Silence and Oxygen Destroyer.

