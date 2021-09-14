SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: Jesus Christ 'Has Never Let Me Down'

I not only write devotions, but I read devotions written by other Christian writers, sometimes quite a few in a single day. One devotion, which struck me recently, I read from my current morning devotion book, “For All the Saints.” One of the Scripture readings for that day was from Mark 14:1-11, which relates the account of the lady who anointed Jesus’ feet with a very costly jar of ointment, or perfume. Chinese Evangelist, John Sung, pointed out what Jesus said about the woman in verse 9, “I tell you the truth, wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will also be told, in memory of her." Sung wrote, “The fragrance of what this woman did has persisted all down the years until the present. Of all the events that have occurred throughout the world, all through the centuries, the vast majority are not worth remembering. Yet whenever the gospel is preached we shall remember this woman.”
Comments / 43