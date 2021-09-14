CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 mini is official: the redux of the cute monster

By Preslav Kateliev
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Last year’s iPhone 12 mini was really good… if you were in the market for a really small smartphone (by today’s standards) that also happens to be unreasonably powerful. It wasn’t incredibly successful, though, because apparently, the market craves big phones. But still, Apple refreshed the model with this year’s iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 mini is now official.

