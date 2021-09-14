iPhone 13 mini is official: the redux of the cute monster

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Mini are launching soon, and fans are ready to get their hands on Apple’s smallest form-factor device. You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini on the Apple website starting on September 17, and they should become available at retailers soon after. Those who want to pre-order the phone through their carrier can do so on the Apple Store website, and it’s available unlocked as well.

