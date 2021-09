The FTSE 100 slid as it followed the Evergrande-driven global sell off but recovered from intra-day losses on the back of a recovery by travel stocks.British Airways owner IAG soared by more than 11%, or 16.68p, to 166.18p after it was confirmed that the White House will ease travel restrictions to US from Europe in November.Airliners had already been buoyed by the announcement last week that UK restrictions would be eased but their shares took flight at the end of the session on Monday.London’s top flight closed 59.73 points, or 0.86%, lower at 6,903.91 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO