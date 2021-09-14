CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

School board member who moved out of Washoe district resigns

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A member of the Washoe County School Board has resigned after she recently realized she no longer lives in the district she was elected to represent.

Board trustee Jacqueline Calvert said in her announcing her resignation Tuesday effective immediately she wasn’t aware when she recently moved from her home that her new residence was outside the district covering parts of Reno and Sparks.

“I regret my error, and I feel it would be best to resign my position ... in order to enable the District to move forward with its important work of educating, supporting, and nurturing our children,” she said in a statement.

Calvert was elected in 2018 to represent District F, an at-large position that covers the east side of the Washoe County School District. Fifty-four schools are in District F.

Board President Dr. Angie Taylor said in a statement that Calvert “has been a valuable member of our board since her election in 2018.”

“I want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to our students and staff members,” Taylor said.

Calvert’s term expires in 2022. Members of the board will begin the process of appointing a replacement soon, the district said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Washoe County, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Reno, NV
Education
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Ap#District F Board
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy