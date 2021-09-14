School board member who moved out of Washoe district resigns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A member of the Washoe County School Board has resigned after she recently realized she no longer lives in the district she was elected to represent.

Board trustee Jacqueline Calvert said in her announcing her resignation Tuesday effective immediately she wasn’t aware when she recently moved from her home that her new residence was outside the district covering parts of Reno and Sparks.

“I regret my error, and I feel it would be best to resign my position ... in order to enable the District to move forward with its important work of educating, supporting, and nurturing our children,” she said in a statement.

Calvert was elected in 2018 to represent District F, an at-large position that covers the east side of the Washoe County School District. Fifty-four schools are in District F.

Board President Dr. Angie Taylor said in a statement that Calvert “has been a valuable member of our board since her election in 2018.”

“I want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to our students and staff members,” Taylor said.

Calvert’s term expires in 2022. Members of the board will begin the process of appointing a replacement soon, the district said.