Oracle, Herbalife fall; FuelCell Energy, Magnite rise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down $2.50 to $86.39.

The software maker’s fiscal first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., down $11.46 to $42.78.

The dietary supplements company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

FuelCell Energy Inc., up 82 cents to $6.44.

The fuel cell power plant maker reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Angi Inc., up 98 cents to $11.68.

The digital marketplace for home services gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Intuit Inc., up $10.85 to $568.27.

The maker of TurboTax software is buying marketing platform MailChimp.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $11.23 to $92.25.

The casino operator could reportedly face stricter oversight at its operations in Macau.

Magnite Inc., up 85 cents to $29.57.

Live sports streaming company fuboTV picked Magnite as its preferred digital ad exchange operator.

Comcast Corp., down $4.38 to $55.59.

The owner of NBC and Universal Pictures warned investors about a slowdown in new cable customers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

