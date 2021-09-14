CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Sandra Cisneros' new book, an overdue letter to a friend

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You," Sandra Cisneros feels like she's finally answered a long overdue letter. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...

Hit the Road With Sandra Cisneros’ Latest, a Wild Hog Cookbook, and Other Fall Releases

After this summer of ups and downs, inspiration and solace can still be found in a good read. Thankfully, 2021’s fall book season offers an impressive field of highly anticipated books from well-known and debut authors. More specifically, closer to home, there are multiple captivating titles with ties to the Lone Star State. From a new bilingual novella from the beloved Sandra Cisneros (author of the classic The House on Mango Street) to a comprehensive hog-centric cookbook, you’ll likely find something in this seasonal roundup that suits your taste and literary preferences. Good reading!
bard.edu

Sandra Cisneros, Renowned Author of The House on Mango Street, to Speak with La Voz Editor and Bard Alumna Mariel Fiori ’05 on Radio Kingston on September 10

Renowned author Sandra Cisneros will be a live guest on the show La Voz con Mariel Fiori on Radio Kingston on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Fiori is a Bard College alumna and the editor of La Voz, a Spanish-language magazine focused on the Hudson Valley and published at Bard. Fiori and Cisneros will discuss the author’s new novel, Martita, I Remember You, which is bilingual and will be published this month. They will also talk about The House on Mango Street, the centerpiece of the NEA Big Read Hudson Valley for March and April 2022. Bard College was awarded a Big Read Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for this community-wide reading program in Red Hook, Rhinebeck, and Kingston this coming spring.
nhpbs.org

Author Sandra Cisernos on her New Book

Sandra Cisneros is best known for her acclaimed novel "The House on Mango Street." Her new novella, "Martita, I Remember You," tells a story of a struggling young writer in Paris, with many details closely resembling the author’s own life. She joins the show from Mexico. Aired: 09/10/21. Rating: NR.
Texas Monthly

Sandra Cisneros on Bad First Drafts, Staying Hopeful, and Her New Novella

Before I could even ask my first question for our interview, Sandra Cisneros and I had already talked about social media (her advice: writers don’t have time to “fritter on Twitter”), conservative Latinos in South Texas, certain politicians whose mothers need to “give them a nalgada with a chancla” [slap with a sandal], why poetry is like a combination of jazz and knitting, how I could find a Xolo (a hairless dog breed my family and I have long coveted), and so much more.
Chicago magazine

Sandra Cisneros Takes an Honest Look at Chicago

Oh my God, finally!” Sandra Cisneros exhales in relief. The acclaimed writer and this interviewer are experiencing technical issues on an international call. After several tries, we eventually connect. “Sometimes that happens because I’m in another country. There’s nothing we can do about that,” she says in a serene tone. The telephone line crackles and hisses for a second.
lareviewofbooks.org

Those Days I Lived Beside You: On Sandra Cisneros’s “Martita, I Remember You”

Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo: A Story in English and in Spanish. THROUGHOUT THE 20th century, during the era of the Latin American avant-garde and later during the so-called “Boom,” a number of Latin American writers escaped oppressive dictatorships by fleeing to Europe. Some took up permanent residence, and all wrote of their experiences. Among them were Julio Cortázar and José Donoso, whose novels (Hopscotch [1963] and The Garden Next Door [1981]) feature Latin American expatriates drinking, screwing, and philosophizing in Paris, Sitges, and Madrid. Sandra Cisneros’s latest novella takes on that familiar milieu — Latin American artist expatriates in Paris — but transforms it by describing it from the perspective of a female protagonist of North American descent (Corina, a Mexican American woman who, like Cisneros, grew up in Chicago).
HuffingtonPost

The Books All Your Friends Are Reading Now

Ah, reading. There is nothing quite like curling up with a great book and getting engrossed in a story. Of course, 18 months into a pandemic, and you’d be forgiven for idly scrolling through Instagram instead. But wait! What is that vivid book jacket on your friend’s Instagram? And what’s...
UPI News

