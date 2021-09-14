In Sandra Cisneros' new book, an overdue letter to a friend

Renowned author Sandra Cisneros will be a live guest on the show La Voz con Mariel Fiori on Radio Kingston on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Fiori is a Bard College alumna and the editor of La Voz, a Spanish-language magazine focused on the Hudson Valley and published at Bard. Fiori and Cisneros will discuss the author’s new novel, Martita, I Remember You, which is bilingual and will be published this month. They will also talk about The House on Mango Street, the centerpiece of the NEA Big Read Hudson Valley for March and April 2022. Bard College was awarded a Big Read Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for this community-wide reading program in Red Hook, Rhinebeck, and Kingston this coming spring.

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO