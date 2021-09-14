CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

2021-2022 William Penn shotgun sports preview

Oskaloosa Herald
Cover picture for the articleOSKALOOSA — The Statesmen shotgun sports team will look to build off an impressive inaugural campaign as its heads into the 2021-2022 season. Head Coach Steve Heaton more than doubled last year’s squad, a crew that won five separate events, highlighted by the SCTP State Sporting Clays title. Numerous individuals claimed High Overall Athlete honors as well with Christopher Berkshire-Lewis (Jr., Kansas City, Mo., Business Management) taking the SCTP Sporting Clays title.

