2021-2022 William Penn shotgun sports preview
OSKALOOSA — The Statesmen shotgun sports team will look to build off an impressive inaugural campaign as its heads into the 2021-2022 season. Head Coach Steve Heaton more than doubled last year’s squad, a crew that won five separate events, highlighted by the SCTP State Sporting Clays title. Numerous individuals claimed High Overall Athlete honors as well with Christopher Berkshire-Lewis (Jr., Kansas City, Mo., Business Management) taking the SCTP Sporting Clays title.www.oskaloosa.com
