Dania Beach, FL

Spirit Airlines slashes size of planned headquarters at Dania Pointe

By Mike Seemuth
therealdeal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED, Sept. 15, 2:55 p.m.: Miramar-based Spirit Airlines won approval to shrink the size of its planned headquarters in Dania Beach by about two-thirds. Dania Beach city commissioners on Monday unanimously approved Spirit’s revised site plan for the downsized headquarters at the Dania Pointe mixed-use development. Commissioners also approved the airline’s site plan for a nearby corporate housing development with 200 apartments.

